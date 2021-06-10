From the Jun 10, 1972 edition of the Lompoc Record:
These were the scenes yesterday as nearly 800 seniors received diplomas at Cabrillo and Lompoc High School commencement programs. Carol Green, co-salutatorian at Cabrillo addresses the audience in photo above.
On stage, left with back to camera is Cathey Wilde, valedictorian. To her right is William Orlander Allen, senior class president. In bottom photo, Elieen Pochalonis, co-valedictorian, addresses the audience.
We will cover graduations from Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple High School again this year with profiles on students and photo galleries from the ceremonies. We will also have a 'Congratulations Class of 2021' graduation tab that will appear in the June 16 print edition of the Lompoc Record.
The special tab will be delivered with the normal Wednesday paper, but if you are not signed up for home delivery you can pick one up at any retail location around Lompoc.
Every Thursday, Lompoc Record editors will reach into the newspaper's 146-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Lompoc Valley.
