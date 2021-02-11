You have permission to edit this article.
TBT: President Reagan arrives at Pt. Mugu with roses, candy in 1985

TBT: President Reagan arrives at Pt. Mugu with roses, candy in 1985

  • Updated
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Feb_14__1985_.jpg
From the February 14, 1985 edition of the Lompoc Record:

"NANCY'S VALENTINE - President Reagan arrived at Pt. Mugu Naval Air Station Wednesday with a smile on his face and a large Valentine box of candy for Frist Lady Nancy Reagan. 

The Reagans are vacationing at their Ranch del Cielo in the mountains above San Marcos Pass."

The story on the left rail, 'Valentine's Day isn't all hearts, love and flowers,' offers a sobering evaluation of the day, and of love in general.

"College professor Ray Short says most people don't even know what love is and that 'our love language is riddled with romantic falsies ... that's one reason why one-half of our marriages are going on the rocks.'

'I may risk being dubbed the Ebenezer Scrooge of Valentine's Day, but I suggest what passes for love in our society is not real love at all,' said Short, a professor of sociology at University of Wisconsin-Platterville in southwestern Wisconsin.

Short sees the 'romantic falsies' as making love, falling in love, love at first sight or love is blind. 'Two people having sex are fond of saying they are making love. No way a couple can make love by having sex.'"

Also, from the February 14, 1988 edition of the Lompoc Record is this list of Valentine's messages.

Do you see any that you recognize? 

The_Lompoc_Record_Sun__Feb_14__1988_.jpg
Every Thursday, Lompoc Record editors will reach into the newspaper's 146-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Lompoc Valley.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

