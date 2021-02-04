You have permission to edit this article.
TBT: Santa Ynez River near Lompoc flows after heavy rain in 1975

From the February 4, 1975 edition of the Lompoc Record:

The_Lompoc_Record_Tue__Feb_4__1975_

"The Rolling River was the Santa Ynez yesterday afternoon after a weekend storm that poured over 2.5 inches of rain on the Valley. 

A light tenth of an inch settled last night to bring the year's rain total up to 96 inches. 

Setting out to cross the rapids near the FCI Bridge on a makeshift raft are Gary Ward, left, and Jeff Fick, both students at Lompoc Senior High School."

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

