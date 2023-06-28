Dear Heloise: I was preparing a dish for dinner, and the recipe called for using a piece of cheesecloth to place spices in. Well, I didn't have any cheesecloth, but I did have four tea strainer balls, one of which was large. I filled the large tea strainer ball and one small strainer ball, and they worked just as well as cheesecloth! -- Hannah M., Mellott, Indiana
Dear Heloise: I think you could say my family went nuts for your olive nut dip last Christmas. My husband has asked me to recreate this dish for a get-together we're having on the Fourth of July. I know you get a lot of mail requesting recipes, but could you reprint this one for me? I've misplaced the recipe, and we all enjoyed the olive nut dip so much. Thank you. -- Michelle R., Charleston, West Virginia
Michelle, the Heloise Olive Nut Dip is a long-time favorite for many people, and I receive a number of requests for it. So, here it is:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup sliced salad olives (the jar usually says "salad olives" and is filled with olive bits and pimientos)
2 tablespoons juice from the olive jar
A dash of pepper (but no salt!)
Mix all ingredients well and refrigerate at least one hour before serving.
If you love chips and dip, you'll love this recipe and the variations you can use to make this delicious dip.
Dear Heloise: I had a recipe that called for parsley, and I was out! I looked in the refrigerator and found some fresh celery, so in place of parsley, I chopped up some celery leaves. No one could taste the difference! -- Jean D., Chandler, Arizona
Dear Heloise: I always have frozen cookie dough in my freezer for unexpected guests or when my family feels like have a warm snack during a movie. I found that sometimes a knife, even a sharp one, can squash cookie dough and make a weirdly shaped cookie. But then, my neighbor told me to use a wire cheese cutter, and it really worked. No more strange-looking cookies! -- Greta N., Chelsea Beach, Maryland
Dear Heloise: I have some sticky spills in my refrigerator, and when I try to get them off, all I do is smear the mess around. How can I get that stuff off my shelves? -- Peggy B., Elmhurst, Illinois
Peggy, first, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda on the "sticky site." Take a wet rag and heat it in the microwave oven for a few seconds; then scrub the sticky area. If a rag isn't cutting it, you might have to switch to a sponge with a rougher side. -- Heloise