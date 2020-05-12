'Thank You Mrs. Wanda’: Bethania Preschool students gift teacher with surprise parade

+5 'Be Above Drugs': Solvang middle schooler launches drug-free threads campaign Parents are a really important part of this because at school, teachers already have a lot going on. They can't do it alone.

"First thing I see is a fire engine, and I thought someone in our neighborhood was hurt," Piatt said. "Then they started waving to me. And then I see this big procession of cars. I was floored – and speechless."

Van Pelt, a Bethania Preschool "graduate" 30 years ago, says she orchestrated the event to honor Piatt's excellence in teaching and to also give young students who were moving on to kindergarten next year to different schools, an opportunity to see their beloved "Mrs. Wanda."

"He thinks he's going back to school to be with Mrs. Wanda," Van Pelt said of her graduating pre-K son. "These children love their teacher. There were a lot of tears. Even parents were crying."

To Van Pelt's surprise, the motorcade also coincided with teacher's week and came just days before Mother's Day, making the event even more timely.

"This was the best Mother's Day gift I could have ever received," said Piatt. "I was totally in tears. Even though we couldn't hug each other, we gave each other virtual hugs."