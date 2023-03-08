Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I have mice that have invaded my kitchen! I've caught them nibbling on the dog food, and they have hidden under the refrigerator to avoid the cold weather outside. How can I get rid of these little guys and keep them out? -- Hannah N., Albuquerque, New Mexico

Hannah, there are several suggested natural remedies. First, seal up any entry points, such as around pipes, and place peppermint oil, cayenne pepper or ammonia around the kitchen, or any other places you think they might gain access to in your home. Sometimes mothballs work, or oil of clove will drive them away, but this process needs to be repeated at least once a week. If none of these work, you'll need the help of an exterminator. -- Heloise

