Dear Heloise: I have mice that have invaded my kitchen! I've caught them nibbling on the dog food, and they have hidden under the refrigerator to avoid the cold weather outside. How can I get rid of these little guys and keep them out? -- Hannah N., Albuquerque, New Mexico
Hannah, there are several suggested natural remedies. First, seal up any entry points, such as around pipes, and place peppermint oil, cayenne pepper or ammonia around the kitchen, or any other places you think they might gain access to in your home. Sometimes mothballs work, or oil of clove will drive them away, but this process needs to be repeated at least once a week. If none of these work, you'll need the help of an exterminator. -- Heloise
Dear Heloise: Won't you please reprint your recipe for Angel Biscuits? I found them in your book "In the Kitchen With Heloise," but my daughter-in-law borrowed that book and took it with her when she and my son were transferred to Fort Hood, Texas. Would you please reprint that recipe and tell me where I can buy another copy of your book of recipes? I relied on it for so many things. -- Colleen P., Bainbridge, Georgia
Colleen, everyone seems to love my Angel Biscuits, so here it is:
Preheat the oven to 400 F and grease your baking sheet. Let the yeast dissolve in the warm water and set aside. Mix all the dry ingredients together as listed. Cut the shortening into the dry mixture until it resembles coarse meal. Stir in the buttermilk and yeast mixture. The dough can be refrigerated or kneaded lightly. (If you refrigerate the dough, it should be allowed to rest at room temperature, to allow it to rise.)
Roll the dough out on a floured board. Cut out the biscuits with a biscuit cutter. Place the biscuits in a prepared pan and allow the dough to rise a little before baking. Bake them for 12 to 15 minutes.
If you are interested in purchasing another copy of my book "In the Kitchen With Heloise," you can usually find it in most bookstores and on Amazon, or you can request a special order. -- Heloise
Dear Heloise: I usually use boxed cake mixes, and the majority of the boxed mixes call for two eggs. However, I use three eggs and add an additional teaspoon of vanilla. The extra egg makes the cake fluffier, and the added vanilla gives the cake a richer taste.
Sometimes when I'm making a yellow cake mix, I'll add some almond extract to slightly enrich the flavor. After I apply the icing, I also cover the top of the cake with sliced almonds for decoration and to add some additional flavor to the cake. My family loves it! -- Esther G., Milford, Delaware