Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager.
Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
“I’ve really enjoyed representing the family as the official ambassador over the past few years, traveling to various markets to share everything about our family owned and operated business,” said Shull.
Shull has traveled extensively around the country as family ambassador since 2018, representing the Parker family at trade and consumer events, enhancing distributor relationships and expanding consumer-facing activities in national markets.
“Moving forward, I am looking forward to expanding into this new dual role, which will allow me to continue to share what makes Fess Parker Winery so special and unique, while also tapping into my past sales experience to manage key importer relationships as we grow our export business,” Shull said.
With the addition of his new position, Shull will manage importer relationships for the winery’s growing export business, support key accounts and enhance brand development for Fess Parker Winery.
Shull is a graduate of the University of Colorado who previously held the role of sales manager for Third Window Brewing Company in Santa Barbara and Colorado State Manager for Fess Parker Winery while living in Denver.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.