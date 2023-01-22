011623 Fess Parker.jpg

Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, joins the Los Olivos-based winery as export sales manager.

Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager.

Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.

“I’ve really enjoyed representing the family as the official ambassador over the past few years, traveling to various markets to share everything about our family owned and operated business,” said Shull.

