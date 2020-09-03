Throwback Thursday: 4-H Week Observance, 1969

As published in the Oct. 2, 1969, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
Benji Lopez, 10, and Theresa Beaulieu, 11, second and third year members, respectively, of the Lucky Clover 4-H Club will be among the more than 1,000 4-H'ers in Santa Barbara County who will join in the celebration of National 4-H Week starting next Monday. They and fellow Lucky Clover 4-H members will be recognized for their achievements on hometown beautification and conservation projects at a Southern California 4-H Community Pride Conference Oct. 11 to 12 at Idyllwild. Benji and Theresa are pictured in front of the Los Olivos Post Office, which Lucky Clover members helped to landscape.
