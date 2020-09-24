Throwback Thursday: Buellton's dairy, 1974

As published in the Thursday, Oct. 24, 1974, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
A DAIRY IS PART OF BUELLTON — Kindergartners and first graders at Jonata School are currently studying Buellton in a community awareness unit that includes field trips to the various facilities in the Buellton area. Here, students listen as dairy owner Jake Willemsen points out the milking apparatus being used on his cows.
Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!