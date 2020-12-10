You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Christmas at the Daughertys, 1967

Throwback Thursday: Christmas at the Daughertys, 1967

121020 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Dec. 21, 1967, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

" ... And Stockings Were Hung By the Chimney With Care ... " Exhibiting broad smiles in anticipation of Christmas and ready to snuggle in their beds, Paul Daugherty, 6, his brother, David, 8, and their sister, Jeanne, 9, children of Mr. and Mrs. Marston Daugherty of Solvang, prepare to hang their stockings by the fireplace in time for the arrival of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Yuletide holiday in the Valley will be marked by traditional Christmas Eve and Christmas Day festivities, church rites and family get-togethers.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Maria Elena Hernandez

Maria Elena Hernandez of Lompoc died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 52. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Donald Wallace Pommerville
Obituaries

Donald Wallace Pommerville

Donald Wallace Pommerville passed away in Lompoc, CA. On November 9, 2020 at the age of 84 with his family by his side. Donald is predeceased …

Death-notices

Clifford Fesler

Clifford Fesler of Lompoc died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 79. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

William Richard Vorlob

William Richard Vorlob of Lompoc died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 30. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Marian C. Stave

Marian C. Stave, resident of Lompoc died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 78. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Rick Lee Renfrow

Rick Lee Renfrow, 63, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Death-notices

Patricia Marie Durant

Patricia Marie Durant of Lompoc died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 79. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Nathan "Nate" Masalta

Nathan “Nate” Masalta, 45, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News