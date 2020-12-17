You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Christmas Nativity, 1961

Throwback Thursday: Christmas Nativity, 1961

121720 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1961, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

CHRISTMAS NATIVITY: A quartet of Santa Ynez Valley youngsters portray the shepherds and Mary adoring the Christ child born in a manger in Bethlehem nearly 2,000 years ago. The youngsters, Ronald Cary Holcomb, left, Vickie Rose, Robert Patterson and Olin Paul, are among the children of the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church who will take part in a Christmas tableau as part of program Sunday night at 7:30 at the church. Santa Ynez Valley residents were completing final plans today for arrival of Yule, which will be marked by traditional church rites, family dinners and holiday gatherings.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David Henry Paretti
Obituaries

David Henry Paretti

DAVID HENRY PARETTI, 59, of Lompoc, CA passed away November 24, 2020 in Monterey County. David was born November 22, 1961 in Denver, Colorado …

Death-notices

Maria Elena Hernandez

Maria Elena Hernandez of Lompoc died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 52. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Jennie Cstro Ramos

Jennie Castro Ramos, 72, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mort…

Mark Morrow
Obituaries

Mark Morrow

  • Updated

Mark Morrow, 54, of Lompoc CA, tragically passed away on December 2nd, 2020.

Death-notices

Melissa Perez

Melissa Perez of Lompoc died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the age of 34. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Clifford Fesler

Clifford Fesler of Lompoc died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 79. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Dear Abby: Daughter's new kitten brings comfort, conflict to household
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Daughter's new kitten brings comfort, conflict to household

DEAR ABBY: My 34-year-old daughter lives with me to get ahead on her student loans. She has a good job, pays rent and has a serious boyfriend. My niece, her cousin, recently died by suicide, and naturally, we are all devastated, but my daughter took the news especially hard. I had to be out of town for three weeks, and during this time she has been spending time with my sister-in-law's family as they all navigate this tragedy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News