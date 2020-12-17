Throwback Thursday: Christmas Nativity, 1961

As published in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1961, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
CHRISTMAS NATIVITY: A quartet of Santa Ynez Valley youngsters portray the shepherds and Mary adoring the Christ child born in a manger in Bethlehem nearly 2,000 years ago. The youngsters, Ronald Cary Holcomb, left, Vickie Rose, Robert Patterson and Olin Paul, are among the children of the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church who will take part in a Christmas tableau as part of program Sunday night at 7:30 at the church. Santa Ynez Valley residents were completing final plans today for arrival of Yule, which will be marked by traditional church rites, family dinners and holiday gatherings.
Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!