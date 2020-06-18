Throwback Thursday: Father's Day Aebleskiver Breakfast, 1976

061820 Throwback Thursday
This Thursday's archive series was submitted by local genealogist Karen Harris, and was originally published in the Friday, June 17, 1976 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

FATHER'S DAY AEBLESKIVER BREAKFAST - Set for the Solvang Park, a Father's Day breakfast will be served Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 o'clock noon. On the menu will be Aebleskiver, Danish sausage, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast is being staged to benefit July Fourth Queen candidate Brenda Petersen, center, trying her hand at the art of Aebleskiver baking under the watchful eye of Arne Hansen, left, chairman of the event and Arne Larsen, co-chairman. The breakfast is open to the public and is being sponsored by the Danish lodges of the Santa Ynez Valley who are combining their fund-raising efforts on behalf of Miss Petersen.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

