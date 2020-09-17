Throwback Thursday: Firestone Vineyard releases first wine, 1976

As published in the Thursday, June 3, 1976, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
The Firestone Winery in Zaca Canyon in Los Olivos has just announced the release of a Rose' of Cabernet Sauvignon, the product of its 1975 harvest of grapes planted in 1972 in the Firestone Vineyard. Partners in the project, Leonard K. Firestone, currently the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, George T. Harada, president of Suntory International, and vintner Brooks Firestone describe the new wine as being "dry, designed to be chilled and served with light foods or enjoyed by itself."
The Firestone Vineyard, established in the northern portion of the Valley, took place in 1972, after extensive research into the soil and climate of the locality.
