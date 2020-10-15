You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Halloween Mood, 1959

Throwback Thursday: Halloween Mood, 1959

101520 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Oct. 30, 1959, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

HALLOWEEN MOOD: The jack-o'-lantern displays a broad grin but April Norfleet, 11, left, and her sister, Victoria, 7, of Santa Ynez exhibit signs of being scared of the approach of witches and goblins on Halloween in the Santa Ynez Valley. Elementary school youngsters will join for costume parades and parties today and trick-or-treat rounds tomorrow night. Teenagers of the Valley will gather for party and dance tomorrow night at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Gloria Willis, PhD

Gloria Willis, Phd, of Lompoc, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 90. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Butch Garcia

Butch Garcia, 51, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 2, 2020, Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cr…

Death-notices

Daniel E. Deleon, Jr.

Daniel E. Deleon, Jr., 42, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Death-notices

Byron Nathanael Butler III

Byron Nathanael Butler III, resident of Lompoc died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 31. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Loretta Disibio Bauw

Loretta Disibio Bauw, 81, resident of Lompoc, passed away October 6, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. …

Death-notices

Benjamin John Castro

Benjamin John Castro, 44, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Death-notices

Susie Josie Paduganan

Susie Josie Paduganan, 75, resident of Santa Maria, CA Passed away October 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Dear Abby: Mother's support gave gay son love to last a lifetime
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mother's support gave gay son love to last a lifetime

DEAR ABBY: I grew up in an extremely conservative, rural area of northeast Mississippi in the '60s. I came out as gay to my mom when I was 13 in 1970, and she said three things to me that set the course for a lifetime of love. As she hugged me, she said, "I will always love you, no matter what." Then, looking me straight in the eye, she thanked me for my honesty before again pulling me into her arms and whispering, "I've known since you were a small boy."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News