Throwback Thursday: Hand-Carved Statue of Junipero Serra, 1954

Throwback Thursday

As published in the Friday, June 11, 1954, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

THIS HAND-CARVED STATUE of Father Junipero Serra, showing the founder of the Missions with his arm around a small Indian boy, is one of the many items to be found in the recently opened Saint Agnes Gift Shop at Old Mission Santa Ines. Here, Miss Jeanne Smith, who came to the Valley from Arizona to operate the gift shop here, is seen admiring the statue, one of two in existence. All proceeds from gift shop sales go to preservation and maintenance of the Mission. 

