Throwback Thursday: Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Solvang, 1976

As published in the Thursday, Feb. 12, 1976 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Kirsten Jensen, right, of the local Rebild Park Society Chapter is shown accepting a check from Zel Canter to be applied to the Hans Christian Andersen bust fund. The bust, an exact copy of the one above, now on display in the Security Pacific National Bank lobby, has been cast in bronze in Copenhagen and is now on its way to Solvang. It will be placed on permanent exhibit in the Solvang Park upon arrival. The Rebild Society is currently sponsoring a campaign to raise funds for the project. 

041820 Throwback Thursday

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

