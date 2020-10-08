You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Harvesting of walnut crop in full swing, 1955

Throwback Thursday: Harvesting of walnut crop in full swing, 1955

  • Updated
100820 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Oct. 28, 1955, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

WALNUT TIME: Sack upon sack of freshly harvested walnuts from Santa Ynez Valley orchards are leaving here daily for grading and processing at the Goleta packing house of the Santa Barbara County Walnut Growers Association.

The harvest of the Valley's 1955 walnut crop is now in full swing. Gathering in of the nuts from orchards in this area is always about two or three weeks later than it is in other parts of the county due to the cooler climate here and later maturing of the crop.

Although the yield from Valley walnut trees will be about the same this year as last, the quality is expected to be slightly below that of previous years. As it was throughout the state, the crop here was damaged by the heat spell which hit the area the latter part of August.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Byron Nathanael Butler III

Byron Nathanael Butler III, resident of Lompoc died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 31. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Gloria Willis, PhD

Gloria Willis, Phd, of Lompoc, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 90. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Obituaries

Horace "H.O." Reed

Many friends and family mourn for Horace "H.O." Reed who died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home. Born September 14, 1932, H.O. was the gr…

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie
Obituaries

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie

Francis H. “Mutt” Beattie, Jr. was an unassuming figure on the Lompoc scene throughout his lifetime, carrying on the family name and business.…

Death-notices

Patricia Louise Sims

Patricia Louise Sims, 95, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman M…

Death-notices

W. Michael Kain

W. Michael Kain, 94, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away September 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Clarence "Rocky" L. Rollins
Obituaries

Clarence "Rocky" L. Rollins

Clarence “Rocky” L. Rollins, 86, passed away on September 9th, 2020. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late James A. Rolli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News