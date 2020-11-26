Throwback Thursday: Jonata School second graders prepare Thanksgiving dinner, 1972

As published in the Thursday, Dec. 7, 1972, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
THANKSGIVING FEAST AT SCHOOL: A group of youngsters from Jonata School was much more knowledgeable about the preparations involved in the big Thanksgiving Day dinners due to their own experience gained as members of Miss Joanne Martin's second grade class.
For the second year, Miss Martin has led her class through the preparation of a Thanksgiving feast on the Tuesday before the big day. The 25 students in the class each asked one guest — a mother, brother or sister, perhaps a friend. They wrote the invitations, set up and prepared for the meal and did the cooking.
Miss Martin explained that "it wouldn't be a Thanksgiving feast if we didn't ask someone to come."
On the menu were sliced ham, boiled potatoes and gravy, rolls and butter, pickles (one student noted as she worked to get the pickles out of the jar and onto a plate, "I didn't know pickles were so hard to get out of a jar") and olives, celery and carrots, punch and for dessert, strawberries in jello.
Held in the multipurpose room at the school, the boys in the class wore Pilgrim collars and the girls, aprons, as the excitement and hunger mounted. When it was over, they sped off to other classes, leaving behind smiling mothers and empty plates.
Assisting Miss Martin in overseeing the preparation was Mrs. Peter Grossi.
