Throwback Thursday: 'Ladies First' at Gallery Los Olivos, 1994

As published in the Thursday, March 17, 1994 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Gallery Los Olivos will be participating in "Ladies First" Art Show March 19-20, which showcases the work of women artists. Gallery members will demonstrate both days at the gallery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. p.m. A reception is planned Saturday, March 19 from 3 to 5 for artist of the month of March featuring Debra Wroblewski and Oralee Kiewit.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

