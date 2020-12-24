You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Los Padres abandoned mine, 1972

121720 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Sept. 7, 1972, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

ABANDONED MINE INTERESTING FIND FOR LOS PADRES FOREST HIKERS Two young Valley boys take a thorough look at one of the old abandoned mines in Los Padres National Forest. The area is cross-hatched with old "digs," some in still recognizable condition, such as this one on the White Rock Trail, and some completely wiped from the face of the earth. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

