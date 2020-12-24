Throwback Thursday: Los Padres abandoned mine, 1972

As published in the Thursday, Sept. 7, 1972, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
ABANDONED MINE INTERESTING FIND FOR LOS PADRES FOREST HIKERS Two young Valley boys take a thorough look at one of the old abandoned mines in Los Padres National Forest. The area is cross-hatched with old "digs," some in still recognizable condition, such as this one on the White Rock Trail, and some completely wiped from the face of the earth.
