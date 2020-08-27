You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Mission Santa Inés Restoration Drive, 1934

082720 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Sept. 7, 1934, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

An enthusiastic meeting of committee chairmen of Los Amigos de Santa Inés was held at the Old Mission on Wednesday. Additional plans for the pageant-barbecue on the Mission's 130th birthday, Sept. 16, were crystallized.

Reports from Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Guadalupe offered renewed assurance that the movement to restore the historic valley missions is truly countywide and under full speed ahead toward the complete rehabilitation of these historic landmarks.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

