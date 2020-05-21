Throwback Thursday: New Buellton Fire Station, 1965

Finishing touches are being applied to the Santa Barbara County Fire Station No. 3 project in Buellton and the new facility, replacing the one at Jonata north of Buellton, is expected to be ready for use the latter part of July or early August. The new fire station and four residential units for married firemen and their families was constructed by the Santa Barbara firm of Clyde, Reid, Riley, Inc., at. a cost of $139,800. It is situated behind the Buellton Community Services District building.