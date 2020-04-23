Throwback Thursday: Painting Time, 1963

As published in the Friday, March 22, 1963 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News.
PAINTING TIME As part of a general Spring spruce-up program at the Lake Cachuma recreation area, Col. Glenn Todd, concessionaire at the Cachuma Store, receives some advice from his son, Craig, 13, as Todd applies a bit of paint to the carved redwood sign in front of the store. Big program of improvement is underway at the park in preparation for the coming vacation season.
