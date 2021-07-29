Put what you know to good use. Revive old ideas, make updates and encourage stability as you move forward. Look at the possibilities, but make only the changes that fit into your schedule. Incorporate discipline and integrity into everything you do to avoid backlash. Worry less about what others do and more about your physical well-being.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Choose your words carefully to avoid being misinterpreted. Less drama and more facts will help you get your point across. Handle your money with care. Being overly generous won't buy respect or love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Channel your energy and enthusiasm into the changes you desire, and you'll feel jubilant. Take the initiative; less talk and more action will encourage productivity and positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Mix business with pleasure, and it will help you develop a good rapport with your peers and provide insight into something that interests you. A chance to advance is apparent.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look past the obvious, and you'll find a passage that leads to personal or spiritual growth. A transformation will encourage you to do things differently. Focus on what makes you happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pay attention to health and money matters. If you rush into something, you'll regret it, and if you hesitate, you'll miss an opportunity. Balance, integrity and good timing will be crucial.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A problem with a friend or relative will cause stress. Look for alternative ways to help someone you care about without it costing you financially or emotionally.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A serious approach to how you earn or handle cash will pay off. Discussions regarding your direction will lead to valuable feedback and the push you need to get ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- It's up to you to make a change. Sitting around waiting for something to transpire will lead to depression and disappointment. Step up and act, or you will have no one to blame but yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Set the pace before someone else does. Look for an opening to showcase what you have to offer. Make a change based on facts, not on hearsay. A serious discussion will help you plan your next move.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Investigate the best way to improve your surroundings without going over budget. Refuse to let someone push you into something you may not need. Know what you want and say what's on your mind.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look for the best opportunity and get started. Discuss your plans with people in the know who can offer valid suggestions. A show of patience and reliability will be necessary.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Control your emotions and concentrate on your responsibilities. Tie up loose ends, and play it safe when it comes to health, finances and contracts. Have a target in mind, and don't budge.