Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Relying on others will lead to disappointment. Stand tall, speak your mind and take part in bringing about positive change. Stick to basics, truth and fair play. Learn from your mistakes, and you will overcome any setbacks you encounter.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Work toward a common goal with a loved one. A romantic gesture will help you put your differences aside, paving the way for healthy solutions. Spend less time bickering and more time problem-solving.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't take unnecessary health risks. Being well-informed will help you make better decisions. Keep personal information to yourself. Don't mislead someone or make promises you can't keep.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An opportunity to demonstrate what you have to offer will come your way. Be precise, and leave nothing to chance. Be honest and efficient. Romance is favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Say what's on your mind. You are better off discussing matters thoroughly instead of taking physical action to prove your point. Look for ways to compromise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An opportunity will cause friction with a loved one. Think matters through before you make a decision that might jeopardize a meaningful relationship. Don't take risks with your health.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Monitor what everyone around you is doing to avoid ending up in a compromising position. Issues will arise if you make changes to your daily routine. Change your plans if necessary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Observation will help you avoid jumping to conclusions. Spend more time perfecting your skills and less time butting heads with someone who doesn't share your opinion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take part in a dialogue concerning where and how you do your job. Look at the pros and cons of a situation that involves the young and old people in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put more effort into your professional goals. Consider trends and market your skills to fill a niche. Make changes that will help you improve your health, appearance and lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Sit back, settle in and make changes that will help you be more productive. Don't worry about what others do; follow the path that leads to peace of mind and a better quality of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Go over your finances, investments and personal contracts. Make adjustments that will help you stabilize your position. Do what's best for you. A complimentary person will have ulterior motives.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A deal may look promising, but before you decide to team up with someone, consider how well you get along and if you share the same beliefs and objectives.

