Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Consider what's going on around you, and be smart about the way you handle risky situations. The time to sit tight, take care of details and be diligent regarding how you deal with others is now. Uncertainty is a signal not to get involved in other people's business or personal ventures. Be safe and smart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An emotional situation regarding a friend, relative or peer will leave you in a vulnerable position. Be careful how you handle your financial, health or legal matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Emotional spending will leave you in a vulnerable financial position. Reconnecting with someone special will bring back a lot of memories. Devote more attention to your health and appearance.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take control of situations quickly, before someone steps in. Use your insight to tap into what's trending, and you will figure out a way to bring in more cash.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Uncertainty will prevail regarding your relationship with someone who can influence your chance to advance. Diplomacy and charm will work wonders. Don't be manipulative or sly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put more time and effort into meaningful relationships. Whether you are dealing with a romantic partner, friend, relative or colleague, how you treat others will determine what you will get in return.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be careful what you reveal about your personal life. Someone will be eager to use sensitive information to make you look bad. Be a good listener and ask questions. Focus on a healthy lifestyle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take more time to sort through documents. An investment, contract or medical issue will require immediate attention. Someone you have helped will return the favor.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Concentrate on personal improvements and getting ahead professionally. Set up virtual interviews or meetings that will allow you to present what you have to offer. Control your emotions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep an open mind; learn from an expert. Stick to a tight budget, and don't be indulgent. A romantic situation will have ulterior motives attached.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Think matters through, then make necessary changes. Make adjustments at home that encourage you to pursue something lucrative or save money. Avoid joint ventures and imprudent spending.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Someone will reveal a secret. Refuse to let your emotions take charge. Listen carefully, and use insight to help navigate your way through troubled times. Take charge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Money matters will cause friction with a friend. Avoid getting into a joint venture with someone who talks big but offers little. Gather information. Romance is featured.

