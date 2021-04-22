Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Follow through with your plans. A productive strategy will push you into unusual territory. Strive to be and do your best. Don't settle for less when discipline and hard work can lead to so much more. A partnership will lead to new opportunities and personal growth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stubbornness will lead to uncertainty. Size up whatever situation you face, and make a decision. Spending too much time on something you cannot change will end up holding you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Expand your options, be open to suggestions and make positive changes at home. Abide by the rules and take bureaucratic matters seriously. Moderation and accuracy are essential.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Coordinate with people who bring out the best in you. What you learn and accomplish will encourage you to form a healthy relationship and a positive and prosperous plan.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Proceed with caution. Limit what you share with others. Be a good listener, and it will give you the competitive edge you need to get ahead. Distance yourself from indecisive people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stand your ground and make things happen. Use your knowledge, experience and know-how to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone take charge or hold you back. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider what you enjoy doing most, and head in that direction. Pick up a license, degree or whatever qualifications you require to improve your chance to advance in an area that excites you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Listen to your intuition. You have plenty to gain if you are productive. Put the past behind you, and concentrate on the people, places and pastimes that make your life better. Romance is featured.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your energy where it will bring the highest returns. Refuse to let anyone play with your emotions or push you in the wrong direction. Expand your interests and do something that makes you happy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take care of your responsibilities. Make changes at home that will add to your entertainment and make your life easier. Spending time with a loved one will lead to wise decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think about what you are doing, how you handle your money and the changes you can make to improve your current situation. Put your energy where it counts, and strive to do your best.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An opportunity to change the way you work or how you earn your living looks promising. Learn to use your skills in new and exciting ways, and you'll end up with extra cash.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Settle into something you enjoy doing, and an unexpected opportunity will come your way. Fix up your space to accommodate a new project. Don't wait for someone else to make the first move.
