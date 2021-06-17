Keep an open mind, and be prepared to make adjustments as you move forward. Let the element of surprise energize you. Think outside the box, but don't tread too far off the beaten track. Live by the rules and the honor code, and good things will transpire.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't believe everything you hear. Look at the fine print before you agree to something that can disrupt your life. Discipline and hard work will bring you the highest returns.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Make your home a place of love, tranquility and happiness. Share feelings with loved ones, and make adjustments that will bring you peace of mind. Celebrate with loved ones.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be observant and seek the truth. Share only information you can verify. Walk away from controversy that serves no purpose. Focus on personal growth and on getting things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Question anything that sounds too good to be valid. Get what you want in writing to avoid disappointment. Be honest with yourself about your feelings, and make changes with your happiness in mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An open mind will help you gather valuable information. Show restraint when dealing with people who are incapable of change and reluctant to compromise. Go about your business and do things your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Offer assistance, and something good will transpire. Someone you connect with will offer valuable information. Take a unique route, and you'll find peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful when dealing with partners, colleagues or anyone who doesn't share your opinion. Keep your head down and work diligently to accomplish your goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stretch your legs, go for a hike, take in the scenery and mull over what you want to pursue. Unique ideas will encourage you to try something new and to get involved with like-minded people.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be careful what you share with whom. Someone will give you a false impression. Take the initiative to do your research, and cultivate your ideas to suit your needs. Trust in your abilities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't rush to criticize someone. Truth matters, and being able to rely on those closest to you will be a must. Ask questions and offer straight answers, and you'll know what to do next.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Update the way you live and how you spend your spare time. Focus on physical exercise that will help build strength. Go on a nature walk to ease stress and find peace of mind.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will help you regenerate and give you a sense of purpose. Put a plan in place that will encourage stability and tranquility. Now's the time to get things done.