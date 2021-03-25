Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Personal growth will stir up emotions and leave you begging for something new and exciting this year. Take a closer look at what you have and find a way to update and refresh things. If you choose a minimalist approach to life, you will have more time to do something worthwhile.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Indulgence will tempt you. Before you overdo it, think about the possible consequences. You can have fun without going overboard or being obsessive. Focus on self-improvement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Attend a virtual networking event. The connections you make will yield plenty of suggestions that will help you rethink the best way to use your skills. It's up to you to make the first move.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rearrange your domestic surroundings to suit your needs. Consider making a move if you've outgrown your space or it's time to downsize. A change will give you the boost you need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't lose sight of your dreams in the face of opposition. Satisfy your needs and follow the path that feels right. Expect emotional manipulation if you get into a joint venture or share expenses with someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do something because it interests you, not because someone is twisting your arm. Personal growth will bring satisfaction and attract the attention of people who appreciate your individualism.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let a change of plans frustrate or anger you. Nurture a meaningful relationship, but don't let anyone faze you. Be reasonable and diplomatic to avoid a pointless argument.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Hard work will pay off. Reach out to someone who can provide you with pertinent suggestions. Don't be lazy when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Commit to taking better care of yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Indecisiveness will set in if you let your emotions run amok. Do what you must to find peace of mind. Putting up with something that brings you down or disrupts your life won't help.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look for opportunities that allow you to use what you already have. Sidestep someone jealous or eager to make you look bad. Don't let anyone interfere in your domestic or love life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't take a health risk or jeopardize your relationship with loved ones. The changes you want to make at home will be pricey if you don't do your homework. Be mindful of your budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Concentrate on getting what you want. Keep at a distance anyone who is trying to tempt or mislead you. It's important to be true to yourself and your beliefs. Put your energy where it counts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do your own thing, and avoid getting into a spat with a friend or relative. Tidy up loose ends, and put changes in place that will give you greater freedom to follow your dreams, hopes and wishes.
