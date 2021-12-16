Keep your life simple, and channel your energy into what matters and will bring the highest return. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Moderation will help you maintain balance and security. Aim for comfort, convenience and peace of mind. Don't let yourself be vulnerable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A disciplined attitude will help you get everything done on time. Be thorough when it comes to shared expenses and gift-giving. Make sure you are aware of hidden costs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Jump in, participate and get things done. Tidy up, decorate your space, get into the festive spirit and do something that brings you joy. Home improvement, romance and personal growth are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Control your emotions when dealing with a friend, relative or loved one. If you overreact, take on more than you can handle or make an unpopular change, you will face the consequences.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Touch base with someone who inspires you. Discussions will prompt you to seek out people working to achieve similar goals. Sharing ideas will save time and energy and encourage success.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Say little and do a lot. Focus on your responsibilities and do the best job possible. Keep your spending to a minimum, and you'll feel less stressed about the future. Be careful of your health.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Refuse to let your emotions lead you down the wrong path. An offer will give you something to think about. Don't lose sight of your dreams due to a lack of support. Speak up and forge ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You have more opportunities than you think. Check out possibilities and take advantage of a situation that can help you excel. Mingle, network and look for ways to stabilize your future. Let go of the past.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A proposal will grab your attention. Don't dance around the subject or be quick to react, or you may hurt someone's feelings. Honesty will save you from unnecessary distress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take things up a notch. Keep moving until you are satisfied with the results. Last-minute shopping, festive events and taking care of year-end paperwork should be priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't get all worked up over something inconsequential. Emotions will run high when friends, family or colleagues get together. Simplify matters by maintaining equality and avoiding indulgence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take good care of your health, home and family. Try to get everything done. Get in high gear and focus on what makes the most sense. Preparation is critical when it comes to pleasing others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Emotions will change quickly regarding situations that require cooperation. Find a way to compromise before things go haywire. Use your intelligence by making an offer that's hard to refuse.