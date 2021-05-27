Honesty is the best policy, regardless of what others choose to do. Don't make promises you don't intend to keep. Keep things simple, doable and affordable, and good things will unfold. Choose self-improvement and personal growth instead of trying to change others. Be enthusiastic in all that you do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a moment to reevaluate your life and expectations. Step up and make the changes that will help you find the clarity you need to move forward. Finding your purpose will put your mind at ease.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Rely on yourself. Put your energy where it counts. Structure your day to encourage creativity. Don't run away from conflict, change or criticism. Expect someone to withhold information.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't deviate from your plan to accommodate someone unpredictable. Take charge of your destiny, and set guidelines that will help you reach your dreams, hopes and wishes. Passion will help you excel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let what other people do or say confuse you. Let your determination and resources carry you to the place you want to go. Stamp out negativity and avoid manipulative people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Strive to push yourself forward. Show everyone what you have to offer and what you are willing to do. Honoring a commitment will bring you one step closer to the life you want to live.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take stock of what you have accumulated, then lighten your load. The peace of mind you gain from decluttering your life will help you resolve what to do next. It's up to you to make your dream come true.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Personal matters will confuse you. Read between the lines, and you'll figure out what others want. Take a moment to decide how best to handle the demands put on you. Stay focused.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll have trouble navigating your way through money matters. Escalating costs and lack of stability will make you reluctant to carry on as usual. Look for an innovative way to cut your overhead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set your priorities straight. Put home and family first. Don't let outsiders interfere or rope you into something you don't want to do. Keep your life simple and don't overreact.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Distance yourself from explosive situations. If you don't agree with someone, don't share your opinions. Put everything you've got into personal improvement, learning and living a healthy lifestyle. Keep your emotions in check.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get your facts straight, and trust in what you know. Someone will try to intervene if given a chance. Be prepared to stay calm. Be articulate, and go about your business, doing things your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Money, legal and medical issues will be confusing. Don't let uncertainty get you down. The research you do will ease your mind regarding how best to handle such matters. Take the initiative, and leave nothing to chance.