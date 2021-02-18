You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Take the high road. Don't dwell on the past. Focus on the present, and move forward with a positive attitude. Holding on to something you cannot change will hold you back and make you bitter. Take from life what it has to offer, and you will find peace of mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a moment to gather information before making an assumption. Getting your facts correct will spare you from making a mistake. It's essential to live by the rules and to set a good example.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Leave nothing to chance. Tidy up loose ends. Take care of money matters, contracts and health issues that might stand between you and what you want to do. Don't count on someone to take care of your responsibilities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't get involved in other people's business, even if someone begs you to comment. Use your intelligence and foresight, be emotionally supportive and move along.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take the path of least resistance. An argument will not help you get ahead. Your accomplishments will impress someone who could help you advance. Be creative, entertaining and efficient.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stick to the truth, look for the good in every situation and abide by the rules and regulations; you will get ahead. Make sure your facts and figures are up-to-date before you put your plans in motion.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll receive an unexpected offer. Consider what will be required of you before you agree to move forward. Find a way to keep going without taking on an unnecessary burden.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Self-criticism will lead to positive change. Don't let added responsibilities get you down or stop you from enjoying time spent with a loved one. Excessive behavior will lead to disagreements.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a course that will help you land a new job or take something you enjoy doing to the next level. You can resolve an emotional matter if you use intuition and understanding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Uncertainty will prevail when dealing with domestic responsibilities. Go over your expenses and cut costs wherever possible. Don't let stress, risky behavior or poor choices result in ill health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look over your options and take the path that you find most stimulating. Working in a creative capacity is favored. Don't be fazed by someone else's uncertainty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Mix the old with the new, and prepare to start afresh. Don't let anyone take charge or pressure you to do things you don't want to do. Focus on enjoyable activities and loved ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stick close to home, protect what you have worked so hard to build and nurture the relationships that mean the most to you. Embrace positive change and walk away from limiting situations.

