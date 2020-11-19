You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Share your knowledge, and be resourceful when you have doubts. Ask and you shall receive what you need to reach your goals. Embrace change, but don't take risks with your health. Abide by the rules, and take care of unfinished business. The best way to make progress is to approach life with an open mind and a positive attitude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Live and learn. Sometimes a little force is necessary to get what you want. Sharing your experience with another will change the way you move forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't take anything or anyone for granted. Someone from your past will disrupt your life if you are too revealing. Pay more attention to home and family, and nurture a meaningful relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep up the momentum. Positive change is heading your way. Don't let personal uncertainty stand in your way; focus on what's doable. Personal growth is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't rely on others to do things for you. Stick to the rules and follow through with your plans. If you hang around waiting for someone else, you'll miss out on a chance to show your stuff.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be effective. More significant resources will give you the freedom to expand your interests, skills and potential. Helping others will lead to opportunity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Go about your business. Don't make promises or let someone rope you into something you don't want to do. Pace yourself, take care of your responsibilities and spend time with a loved one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you don't like something, make a change. Take control instead of being controlled. An adjustment you make will give you the freedom to do something that brings you joy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider what is possible and set attainable goals. Don't let someone lead you astray. Stick to what you know and do best. Romance and personal growth are favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change someone makes will end up benefiting you. Look over contracts or documents that are about to expire. A unique idea that someone presents will lead to a monetary gain.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An adventure will entice you. Be careful not to overstep your limits or put yourself in harm's way. Planning and preparation will be vital if you want to avoid a mishap.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your enthusiasm and desire to learn will encourage others to join in and support your efforts. A last-minute change will benefit you. Proceed with passion and gusto.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Mull over the past, and come to terms with anything that is holding you back. Personal growth, physical improvements and lifestyle changes are favored. Don't give in to demanding people.

