You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Your associations will make or break you this year. Choose your allies carefully, and know enough to walk away from users and unreliable people. Focus on what's important to you, and do your best to grow intellectually, emotionally and spiritually.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spend more time with people you look up to or who inspire you to do your very best. A show of enthusiasm will encourage others to pitch in and help you get things done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Focus on what you can do to make your life better, not on the things you cannot change. Personal victory comes with loving who you are and believing in what you do. A passionate approach will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be open to suggestions, observe what's going on around you and take better care of yourself mentally, physically and emotionally. Address whatever is causing anxiety and stress, and implement positive lifestyle changes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay attention to how you look and represent yourself. Refuse to let possessiveness and jealousy take the reins. Choose the path that makes the most sense to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take care of personal business. Make positive changes at home that will bring you closer to loved ones. Don't let your emotions betray you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- What you do today will make a difference in how others feel about you. Wise decisions, positive changes and a demonstration of kindness and consideration will encourage others to see things your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make meaningful partnerships a priority in order to avoid getting caught in a no-win situation. Being up-front about your feelings will help alleviate any uncertainty regarding what you want to do and the changes you want to make.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your secrets and emotions to yourself, and you'll avoid being the topic of conversation. Concentrate on what you can do to help others, and it will take your mind off emotional situations you cannot change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pick up the slack, and do your best to finish what you start. Don't let the actions of others interfere with your plans. Do whatever will bring you joy or help you advance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Pay attention to how you look and feel. Don't worry about what others think or say. You are responsible for your happiness, so don't wait for someone to do things for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep a tally of what you do for others, and when the time comes, don't hesitate to call in favors. An idea you have to improve your surroundings will pay off. Do the work yourself, and you'll save yourself a bundle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Sharing information concerning pending financial, medical or legal matters will work against you. Someone will use what you reveal to make you look bad. Focus on personal improvement and spending quality time with loved ones.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olga Garcia Gonzalez
Obituaries

Olga Garcia Gonzalez

  • Updated

Olga Ramona Garcia was born October 20, 1938, in Calexico California, to Pancho and Pancha Garcia. She resided the majority of her life in Lom…

Ola M. Cooks
Obituaries

Ola M. Cooks

  • Updated

Ola M. Cooks entered eternal rest with her Heavenly Father. Ola was loving wife to Billy (Bill) Cooks, mother to Monica Cooks. A former reside…

Sonia Culmer
Obituaries

Sonia Culmer

  • Updated

Sonia Culmer of Lompoc, California passed away on August 3, 2020 at the age of 80 years from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was bor…

Victoria Lynn Clouse
Obituaries

Victoria Lynn Clouse

  • Updated

Victoria Lynn Clouse was a beautiful blue-eyed blond who made everyone laugh. When she arrived, wherever she went-the room lit up, just like t…

Donald Lee Green
Obituaries

Donald Lee Green

  • Updated

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Lee Green (Coach) at his home in Brandon, FL on Wednesday July 15, 2020. At th…

Obituaries

Larry Douglas Hendricks

Larry Douglas Hendricks, 76, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Dear Abby: Guilt remains 40 years after job reference withheld
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Guilt remains 40 years after job reference withheld

DEAR ABBY: About 40 years ago, I did someone an injustice, and I have felt guilty ever since. I worked for a consulting firm in Washington, D.C., that fired an accounting clerk who was in my small office. I didn't know why she was fired, and I never heard a cross word exchanged between her and her supervisor. She seemed to be capable and friendly.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News