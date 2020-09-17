Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

How you present what you want to do will determine how well you do. Be bold, adjust to change and be passionate about your beliefs and plans as you move forward. Opportunity is within reach, but it will take effort to get things done properly. Focus on the future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Expand your awareness and stabilize your relationships. Keep things in perspective, and pursue what's doable. Moderation and practicality are key.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stay focused on what's important. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans or personal life. Avoid demanding people. Channel your energy into what matters most to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Reconnect with people you have enjoyed working alongside, and make a proposition that will improve everyone's quality of life. A change is way overdue, and making the first move will be energizing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put the past behind you, and start thinking about what you want. Positive changes at home will free up cash and encourage you to use your skills diversely. Don't let others interfere with your affairs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do what has to be done, and don't look back. Laboring over something you cannot change will not help you attain the success and happiness you desire. Be true to yourself and live life your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look over your documents and investments to see where you stand. An opportunity to excel is within reach. Love and romance are on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for opportunities. Touch base with people who share your opinions, beliefs and values. A shift in the ways you earn your living and handle your money looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- It's time to revamp the way you do things and to monitor your time carefully. Change is required, but you must be patient to gain the best results.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change may be necessary if you haven't been getting along with a colleague. Either find a way to put your differences aside or remove yourself from the situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do something that stimulates you mentally. Stay focused on what's important. If you overreact, overdo it or get involved in something that isn't going to benefit you directly, you will have regrets. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Let your emotions and intuition lead the way. Anger is a waste of time. If you put your heart into something you want to pursue, it will help take your mind off disruptive situations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Set rules to live by that will keep you heading down the right path. Don't let someone else influence you to take a risk. Put your energy into personal and domestic improvements.
