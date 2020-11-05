Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take the initiative to do things your way. Dedicate your time to what matters most. Leave nothing unfinished or unsaid. Make your plans known and your determination felt by those who may try to stand in your way. Set a course that excites you and enjoy the journey.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Hide your feelings from unscrupulous people. Make decisions based on what will help you get ahead. Don't pay for something you don't need.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Having a proper workspace will boost your productivity and give you the energy you need to take on more challenges. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Strive to bring about change. The less talk and interaction you have with those who can disrupt your plans, the better. Present the finished product, not the idea.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Focus on physical strength, endurance and good health. Shared expenses or joint ventures aren't in your best interest. Practice social distancing. Personal improvements will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be part of the solution, not part of the problem, and you will encourage others to follow your lead. Stand up for what you believe in.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to let your emotions disrupt your day or an important relationship. A change may not be something you want or expect, but you'll benefit from what transpires.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Share pertinent, not personal, information. Be a good listener, friend and contributor. Patience will pay off when dealing with your responsibilities. Take care of red-tape issues.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't mince words. Be direct, honest and sincere to avoid repercussions. When in doubt, ask questions. Don't be too proud to admit your mistakes or let someone else take charge.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You may disagree with what others do or say, but you don't have to change everyone's minds. Go about your business and give others the freedom to do the same.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take action and make a difference. Don't get bogged down by paperwork or unfinished business. Don't expect things to run smoothly; prepare to fight for what you want.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace change and make it work for you. Expand your mind, and use your skills diversely. Don't take a risk when it comes to your health. Keep to a safe distance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Observe what everyone is doing and bide your time when it comes to getting involved in an unstable situation. Keep your distance from bullies and users. Focus on self-awareness.
