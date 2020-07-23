Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Concentrate on your objectives. Refuse to let outside influences or others' actions keep you from reaching your destination. Focus on what will bring you the highest returns. Position yourself as a leader -- disciplined and thorough from beginning to end -- and success will follow. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep your private life and opinions to yourself. Let your actions speak for you. Taking charge and getting things done will impress someone influential.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stay out of situations that are sensitive or unstable. If you want to make a difference, do so from afar. Put your safety first to avoid learning the hard way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't buy into a scam someone is offering. Invest in yourself and avoid joint ventures. A change at home may not be welcome, but it will end up being beneficial.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You've got the right idea, so don't let anyone criticize your plan. A partnership with someone like-minded will bring about the changes you want to make fast and efficiently.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make a personal improvement. A domestic or lifestyle change will give you peace of mind. Share your feelings with a good friend or loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A financial opportunity looks promising. Invest in something that will improve your domestic situation. It may be time to trade up or to downsize. Make sure you know which.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay close attention and be sensitive to what loved ones are going through. A hobby or activity that helps reduce stress is encouraged. Pamper yourself and those you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change of attitude or to the way you take care of your responsibilities will help you get ahead. Look for unique ways to use and promote your skills.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus on making personal improvements and skillfully using what you have to offer. Keeping busy and being productive will get you further than being argumentative. Keep the peace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Listen carefully, gather information and prepare to make changes based on your findings. Take what you learn and share your thoughts and opinions with someone who has something to contribute.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Don't ignore a change someone makes behind your back. Do what's necessary, and don't look back.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Using your skills differently will open up a window of opportunity that can lead to a steady income or a partnership with someone who recognizes your talent. Negotiations and contracts look promising.

