Today in History: A gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas

Today is Thursday, Oct. 1, the 275th day of 2020. There are 91 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.

On this date:

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.

In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.

In 1937, Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black delivered a radio address in which he acknowledged being a former member of the Ku Klux Klan, but said he had dropped out of the organization before becoming a U.S. senator.

In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing. A 42-day strike by the United Steelworkers of America began over the issue of retirement benefits.

In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.

In 1961, Roger Maris of the New York Yankees hit his 61st home run during a 162-game season, compared to Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs during a 154-game season. (Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox gave up the round-tripper; the Yankees won 1-0.)

In 1962, Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” beginning a nearly 30-year run.

In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Florida.

In 1982, Sony began selling the first commercial compact disc player, the CDP-101, in Japan.

In 1987, eight people were killed when an earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck the Los Angeles area.

In 1994, National Hockey League team owners began a 103-day lockout of their players.

In 1996, a federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years.) The federal minimum wage rose 50 cents to four dollars, 75 cents an hour.

Ten years ago: White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, planning an ultimately successful Chicago mayoral run, relinquished his post to Pete Rouse. Georgy Arbatov, 87, a foreign policy adviser to Soviet presidents and the Kremlin’s top America watcher, died in Moscow.

Five years ago: A gunman opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, killing nine people and then himself. 

One year ago: The Trump administration resisted efforts by Congress to gain access to impeachment witnesses; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to delay five current and former officials from providing documents and testimony. 

Today’s Birthdays: Former President Jimmy Carter is 96. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 85. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 75. Actor Randy Quaid is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 65. Producer John Ridley is 55. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 52. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 51.Actor Brie Larson is 31. Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 23. Actor Priah Ferguson is 14. Actor Jack Stanton is 12.

