Today in History: Bank robber Charles 'Pretty Boy' Floyd was shot to death

Today is Thursday, Oct. 22, the 296th day of 2020. There are 70 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Oct. 22, 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.
On this date:
In 1797, French balloonist Andre-Jacques Garnerin (gahr-nayr-AN’) made the first parachute descent, landing safely from a height of about 3,000 feet over Paris.
In 1811, composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt was born in the Hungarian town of Raiding (RY’-ding) in present-day Austria.
In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.
In 1883, the original Metropolitan Opera House in New York held its grand opening with a performance of Gounod’s “Faust.”
In 1906, French post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne died in Aix-en-Provence at age 67.
In 1934, bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.
In 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
In 1981, the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization was decertified by the federal government for its strike the previous August.
In 1986, President Reagan signed into law sweeping tax-overhaul legislation.
In 2001, a second Washington, D.C., postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.
In 2002, bus driver Conrad Johnson was shot to death in Aspen Hill, Md., in the final attack carried out by the “Beltway Snipers.”
In 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.
Ten years ago: WikiLeaks released 391,831 purported Iraq war logs that suggested more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians had died in the conflict. The Texas Rangers clinched their first pennant with a 6-1 victory over the defending World Series champion New York Yankees in Game 6 of the AL championship series.
Five years ago: Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton battled Republican questions in a marathon hearing that revealed little new about the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya.
One year ago: Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole suffered his first loss since May as the Washington Nationals took Game 1 of the World Series, 5-4. Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points in his debut for the Los Angeles Clippers in a season-opening win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-102.
Today’s Birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 84. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82. Actor Derek Jacobi is 82. Actor Tony Roberts is 81. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52. Movie director Spike Jonze is 51. Rapper Tracey Lee is 50. Actor Saffron Burrows is 48. Actor Carmen Ejogo is 47. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki (EE’-cheer-oh soo-ZOO’-kee) is 47.
