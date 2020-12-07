Today in History: Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787

Today is Monday, Dec. 7, the 342nd day of 2020. There are 24 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.
On this date:
In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1909, in his State of the Union address, President William Howard Taft defended the decision to base U.S. naval operations in the Pacific at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, instead of in the Philippines.
In 1917, during World War I, the United States declared war on Austria-Hungary.
In 1972, America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral. Imelda Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos, was stabbed and seriously wounded by an assailant who was shot dead by her bodyguards.
In 1982, convicted murderer Charlie Brooks Jr. became the first U.S. prisoner to be executed by injection, at a prison in Huntsville, Texas.
In 1987, 43 people were killed after a gunman aboard a Pacific Southwest Airlines jetliner in California apparently opened fire on a fellow passenger, the pilots and himself, causing the plane to crash. Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev set foot on American soil for the first time, arriving for a Washington summit with President Ronald Reagan.
In 1988, a major earthquake in the Soviet Union devastated northern Armenia; official estimates put the death toll at 25-thousand.
In 1993, gunman Colin Ferguson opened fire on a Long Island Rail Road commuter train, killing six people and wounding 19. (Ferguson was later sentenced to a minimum of 200 years in prison.)
In 2001, Taliban forces abandoned their last bastion in Afghanistan, fleeing the southern city of Kandahar.
In 2004, Hamid Karzai (HAH’-mihd KAHR’-zeye) was sworn in as Afghanistan’s first popularly elected president.
In 2018, the man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia was convicted of first-degree murder; a state jury rejected defense arguments that James Alex Fields Jr. acted in self-defense.
Ten years ago: Elizabeth Edwards, the estranged wife of former U.S. Sen. John Edwards, died at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, at 61 after fighting breast cancer.
Five years ago: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” an idea swiftly condemned by his rival GOP candidates for president and other Republicans.
Today’s Birthdays: Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 92. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 89. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 88. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 73. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 73. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 44. Actor Chris Chalk is 43. Actor Shiri Appleby is 42. Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles (bah-REHL’-es) is 41. Actor Jennifer Carpenter is 41. Actor Jack Huston is 38. Singer Aaron Carter is 33.
