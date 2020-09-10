You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Elias Howe received a patent for his sewing machine

Today in History: Elias Howe received a patent for his sewing machine

Today is Thursday, Sept. 10, the 254th day of 2020. There are 112 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Sept. 10, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student.

On this date:

In 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”)

In 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for his sewing machine.

In 1919, New York City welcomed home Gen. John J. Pershing and 25,000 soldiers who’d served in the U.S. First Division during World War I.

In 1935, Sen. Huey P. Long died in Baton Rouge two days after being shot in the Louisiana state Capitol, allegedly by Dr. Carl Weiss.

In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.

In 1963, 20 Black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.

In 1987, Pope John Paul II arrived in Miami, where he was welcomed by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan as he began a 10-day tour of the United States.

In 1991, the Senate Judiciary Committee opened hearings on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2005, Cadaver dogs and boatloads of forensic workers fanned out across New Orleans to collect the corpses left behind by Hurricane Katrina; cleanup crews towed away abandoned cars and even began readying a hotel for reopening.

In 2006, Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts defeated Eli Manning and the New York Giants 26-21 in the first NFL game to feature two brothers starting at quarterback.

In 2016, John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was released from a Washington mental hospital for good.

In 2018, Florence exploded into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane as it closed in on North and South Carolina with winds up to 140 mph. The Trump administration ordered the closure of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington, citing the refusal of Palestinian leaders to enter into peace talks with Israel.

Ten years ago: During a White House press conference, President Barack Obama blamed Republicans and election-year politics for thwarting his efforts to do more to spur a listless national economy. Juan Mari Bras, 82, an elder statesman of Puerto Rico’s independence movement, died in Rio Piedras.

Five years ago: Senate Democrats voted to uphold the hard-fought nuclear accord with Iran, overcoming ferocious Republican opposition.

One year ago: President Donald Trump abruptly forced out his national security adviser, John Bolton, with whom he had strong disagreements on Iran, Afghanistan and other global challenges. 

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sean O’Bryan is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 57. Actor Raymond Cruz is 56. Rock musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) is 55. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 45. Actor Jacob Young is 41. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 40. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Francis H. Beattie

Francis H. Beattie of Lompoc, California, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 84. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Stacey Jurosky

Stacey Jurosky of Lompoc died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 39. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales, 86, resident of Lompoc, passed away September 2, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Direc…

Phyllis Jean Moore
Obituaries

Phyllis Jean Moore

Mrs. Phil (Phyllis Jean) Moore, 95, of Lompoc, California, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Gloria Ernberg
Obituaries

Gloria Ernberg

On Saturday, August 15th, 2020, Gloria Marie Ernberg, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 89 in Lompoc, CA.

Donald P. Brown, Jr.
Obituaries

Donald P. Brown, Jr.

His work was done here on earth. When the Lord saw fit, he called his name, Donald Phillip Brown answered the call and joined the heavenly fat…

Donald L. Kraus
Obituaries

Donald L. Kraus

Donald L. Kraus passed away peacefully on 2 August 2020, at the age of 79. Don was born in Johnsburg, Wisconsin to Walter and Mildred Kraus on…

James Fredrick Manweiler
Obituaries

James Fredrick Manweiler

  • Updated

James Fredrick Manweiler (Jim) passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Serenity House in Santa Barbara on August 27, 2020. He was born on M…

Ronald Francis Monks, Jr.
Obituaries

Ronald Francis Monks, Jr.

Beloved brother Ronald Francis Monks entered his eternal home early Sunday evening, 23rd of August 2020, after a lengthy illness. Ronald was u…

Death-notices

Sandy Openshaw Saunders

Sandy Openshaw Saunders, 77, resident of Pismo Beach, CA and former resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 2, 2020. Arrangements ar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News