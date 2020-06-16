Today in History: Ford Motor Co. was incorporated

Today in History: Ford Motor Co. was incorporated

{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Tuesday, June 16, the 168th day of 2020. There are 198 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On June 16, 1996, Russian voters went to the polls in their first independent presidential election; the result was a runoff between President Boris Yeltsin (the eventual winner) and Communist challenger Gennady Zyuganov (geh-NAH'dee zyoo-GAH'-nawf).

On this date:

In 1567, Mary, Queen of Scots, was imprisoned in Lochleven Castle in Scotland. (She escaped almost a year later but ended up imprisoned again.)

In 1858, accepting the Illinois Republican Party's nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

In 1883, baseball's first "Ladies' Day" took place as the New York Gothams offered women free admission to a game against the Cleveland Spiders. (New York won, 5-2.)

In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.

In 1911, IBM had its beginnings as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. which was incorporated in New York State.

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Vice President Charles Curtis were renominated at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.

In 1933, the National Industrial Recovery Act became law with President Franklin D. Roosevelt's signature. (The Act was later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was founded as President Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933.

In 1963, the world's first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova (teh-ruhsh-KOH'-vuh), 26, was launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6; Tereshkova spent 71 hours in flight, circling the Earth 48 times before returning safely.

On June 16, 1967, the three-day Monterey International Pop Music Festival, a major event of the "Summer of Love," opened in northern California; among the featured acts were Jefferson Airplane, The Who, the Grateful Dead, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding and Ravi Shankar.

In 1970, Kenneth A. Gibson of Newark, N.J., became the first black politician elected mayor of a major Northeast city. Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, 26, died at a New York hospital after battling cancer.

Ten years ago: After meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House, BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg announced the oil giant was establishing a $20 billion claim fund and suspending dividends as he insisted, "We care about the small people." 

Five years ago: Real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

One year ago: Gary Woodland captured the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, holding off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka for a three-shot victory.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Diana DeGarmo (TV: "American Idol") is 33. Pop-rock musician Ian Keaggy (Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae) is 33. Actress Ali Stoker is 33. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 20.

Thought for Today: "Our memories are card indexes consulted and then returned in disorder by authorities whom we do not control." — Cyril Connolly, British critic (1903-1974).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

John Gabriel Guerra

John Gabriel Guerra, age 44, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on June 5, 2020. John was born at Lompoc Hospital on August 29, 1975. He w…

Ask the Doctors: Hip bursitis can be caused by underuse
Lifestyles

Ask the Doctors: Hip bursitis can be caused by underuse

Dear Doctor: I never had hip problems, but after weeks of quarantine, the outsides of my hips ache and even wake me up when I am asleep. My doctor says it's bursitis, but I thought that's from when you exercise too much. I've hardly even been outside. How did this happen?

Lourdes Marie Battles
Obituaries

Lourdes Marie Battles

Lourdes Marie Battles (nee Houtman) passed away in her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Lourdes was born May 15, 1952 in New Bedford, MA, the fir…

Obituaries

Cecelia June Harris

  • Updated

Cecelia June Harris, 93, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away June 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Obituaries

Oscar Campos

Oscar Campos, 30, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away June 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cremato…

Obituaries

Kenneth John Dunlea

Kenneth John Dunlea, 53, resident of Lompoc, died May 31, 2020. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. Starbucklind.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News