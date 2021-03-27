You have permission to edit this article.
Today in History: 'Forrest Gump' won six Academy Awards in 1995

Today is Saturday, March 27, the 86th day of 2021. There are 279 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake (the strongest on record in North America) and tsunamis that together claimed about 130 lives.

On this date:

In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon (hwahn pahns duh LEE’-ohn) sighted present-day Florida.

In 1884, the first telephone line between Boston and New York was inaugurated.

In 1942, during World War II, Congress granted American servicemen free first-class mailing privileges.

In 1945, during World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.

In 1968, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin (gah-GAH’-rihn), the first man to orbit the Earth in 1961, died when his MiG-15 jet crashed during a routine training flight near Moscow; he was 34.

In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”

In 1975, construction began on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which was completed two years later.

In 1977, in aviation’s worst disaster, 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in heavy fog, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on an airport runway on the Canary Island of Tenerife (ten-uh-REEF’).

In 1980, 123 workers died when a North Sea floating oil field platform, the Alexander Kielland, capsized during a storm.

In 1995, “Forrest Gump” won six Academy Awards, including best picture and a second consecutive best actor Oscar for Tom Hanks.

In 2015, Italy’s highest court overturned the murder conviction of Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend in the 2007 slaying of Knox’s roommate, bringing to a definitive end the high-profile case that had captivated trial-watchers on both sides of the Atlantic.

In 2019, a Wisconsin man, Jake Patterson, pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents; the plea spared the girl from the possible trauma of having to testify at his trial. (Patterson was sentenced to life in prison.)

Ten years ago: International air raids targeted Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi’s hometown of Sirte (SURT) for the first time as rebels quickly closed in on the regime stronghold.

Five years ago: A bombing in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore killed 65 people in a park crowded with Christians, including many children; a breakaway faction of the Taliban claimed responsibility. 

One year ago: The House approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package; it was immediately signed by President Donald Trump. The president issued an order seeking to force GM to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Julian Glover is 86. Actor Jerry Lacy is 85. Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 82. MLB catcher Buster Posey is 34. Actor Brenda Song is 33. Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 31. Actor Taylor Atelian is 26. Actor/R&B singer Halle Bailey is 21. Classical crossover singer Amira Willighagen (TV: “Holland’s Got Talent”) is 17.

