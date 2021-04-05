You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Fox Broadcasting Co. made its prime-time TV debut in 1987

Today in History: Fox Broadcasting Co. made its prime-time TV debut in 1987

Today is Monday, April 5, the 95th day of 2021. There are 270 days left in the year.

Highlights in History:

On April 5, 2010, an explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine near Charleston, West Virginia, killed 29 workers. In a televised rescue, 115 Chinese coal miners were freed after spending eight days trapped in a flooded mine, surviving an accident that had killed 38.

On this date:

In 1621, the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts on a monthlong return trip to England.

In 1792, President George Washington cast his first veto, rejecting a congressional measure for apportioning representatives among the states.

In 1887, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.

In 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death following their conviction in New York on charges of conspiring to commit espionage for the Soviet Union.

In 1955, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill resigned his office for health reasons. Democrat Richard J. Daley was first elected mayor of Chicago, defeating Republican Robert E. Merriam.

In 1986, two American servicemen and a Turkish woman were killed in the bombing of a West Berlin discotheque, an incident that prompted a U.S. air raid on Libya more than a week later.

In 1987, Fox Broadcasting Co. made its prime-time TV debut by airing the situation comedy “Married with Children” followed by “The Tracey Ullman Show,” then repeating both premiere episodes two more times in the same evening.

In 1991, former Sen. John Tower, R-Texas, his daughter Marian and 21 other people were killed in a commuter plane crash near Brunswick, Georgia.

In 1997, Allen Ginsberg, the counterculture guru who shattered conventions as poet laureate of the Beat Generation, died in New York City at age 70.

In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine apologized and officially retracted its discredited article about an alleged gang rape at the University of Virginia.

In 2019, inspecting a refurbished section of fencing at the Mexican border in California, President Donald Trump declared that “our country is full,” and that illegal crossings must be stopped.

Five years ago: The leak of millions of records on offshore accounts claimed its first high-profile political casualty as Iceland’s prime minister, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, stepped aside. 

One year ago: Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CNN that the coming week would be “the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives” because of the increasing toll from the coronavirus; hours later, President Donald Trump took a more optimistic tone, saying, “We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital for tests, as he continued to suffer symptoms 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Agnetha (ag-NEE’-tah) Faltskog (ABBA) is 71. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 69. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 67. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 57. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 55. Singer Paula Cole is 53. Actor Krista Allen is 50. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Jose Armando Jimenez

Jose Armando Jimenez, resident of Lompoc died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the age of 22. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Eddie Breen, Jr.

Eddie Breen, Jr. of Lompoc died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 67. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Aaron Paul Rio Ardenio

Aaron Paul Rio Ardenio, age 21. Passed away March 22, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

Death-notices

David Martin Arias

David Martin Arias, age 47. Passed away March 18, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Death-notices

Lena Kaye

Lena Kaye, resident of Lompoc died Friday, March 26, 2021, at the age of 83. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Jeffrey Brian Baird
Obituaries

Jeffrey Brian Baird

Jeffrey Brian Baird, 45, passed from cardiac arrest with Genevieve Salinas by his side in Belleville, IL on 3/7/2021.

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News