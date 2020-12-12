You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: George W. Bush became president-elect in 2000

Today in History: George W. Bush became president-elect in 2000

Today is Saturday, Dec. 12, the 347th day of 2020. There are 19 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Dec. 12, 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election.

On this date:

In 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1870, Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina became the first Black lawmaker sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the “Mona Lisa,” stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.

In 1917, during World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derailed while descending a steep hill in Modane (moh-DAN’); at least half of the soldiers were killed in France’s greatest rail disaster. Father Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town outside Omaha, Nebraska.

In 1974, “The Godfather, Part II,” a Paramount Pictures release, premiered in New York.

In 1977, the dance movie “Saturday Night Fever,” starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.

In 1985, 248 American soldiers and eight crew members were killed when an Arrow Air charter crashed after takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland.

In 1995, by three votes, the Senate killed a constitutional amendment giving Congress authority to outlaw flag burning and other forms of desecration against Old Glory.

In 1997, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the international terrorist known as “Carlos the Jackal,” went on trial in Paris on charges of killing two French investigators and a Lebanese national. (Ramirez was convicted and is serving a life prison sentence.)

In 2012, North Koreans danced in the streets of their capital, Pyongyang, after the regime of Kim Jong Un succeeded in firing a long-range rocket in defiance of international warnings.

In 2018, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s one-time fixer, was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to conceal Trump’s alleged sexual affairs.

Ten years ago: An explosives-packed minibus blew up at the entrance of a joint NATO-Afghan base in southern Afghanistan, killing six American troops and two Afghan soldiers as they prepared to head out on patrol. 

Five years ago: Nearly 200 nations meeting in Paris adopted the first global pact to fight climate change, calling on the world to collectively cut and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution but imposing no sanctions on countries that didn’t do so. 

One year ago: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led his Conservative Party to a landslide victory in a general election that was dominated by Brexit, offering Johnson a new mandate to take his country out of the European Union. 

Today’s Birthdays: Former TV host Bob Barker is 97. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 88. Author Sophie Kinsella is 51. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 51. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 50. Actor Madchen Amick is 50. Actor Regina Hall is 50. Country singer Hank Williams III is 48. Actor Mayim Bialik is 45. Model Bridget Hall is 43. Actor Lucas Hedges is 24. Actor Sky Katz is 16.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Maria Elena Hernandez

Maria Elena Hernandez of Lompoc died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 52. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Clifford Fesler

Clifford Fesler of Lompoc died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 79. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

William Richard Vorlob

William Richard Vorlob of Lompoc died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 30. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Marian C. Stave

Marian C. Stave, resident of Lompoc died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 78. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Patricia Marie Durant

Patricia Marie Durant of Lompoc died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 79. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Nathan "Nate" Masalta

Nathan “Nate” Masalta, 45, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Donald Wallace Pommerville
Obituaries

Donald Wallace Pommerville

Donald Wallace Pommerville passed away in Lompoc, CA. On November 9, 2020 at the age of 84 with his family by his side. Donald is predeceased …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News