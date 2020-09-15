You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: In 2001, President Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war

Today in History: In 2001, President Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 15, the 259th day of 2020. There are 107 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On September 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)

On this date:

In 1776, British forces occupied New York City during the American Revolution.

In 1890, English mystery writer Agatha Christie was born in Torquay.

In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws deprived German Jews of their citizenship.

In 1940, during the World War II Battle of Britain, the tide turned as the Royal Air Force inflicted heavy losses upon the Luftwaffe.

In 1942, during World War II, the aircraft carrier USS Wasp was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; the U.S. Navy ended up sinking the badly damaged vessel.

In 1959, Nikita Khrushchev became the first Soviet head of state to visit the United States as he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.

In 1972, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted seven men in connection with the Watergate break-in.

In 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor.

In 1982, the first edition of USA Today was published.

In 1985, Nike began selling its “Air Jordan 1” sneaker.

In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war and braced Americans for a long, difficult assault against terrorists to avenge the Sept. 11 attack. Beleaguered Afghans streamed out of Kabul, fearing a U.S. military strike against Taliban rulers harboring Osama bin Laden.

In 2008, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 504.48, or 4.42 percent, to 10,917.51 while oil closed below $100 a barrel for the first time in six months amid upheaval in the financial industry as Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection and Merrill Lynch & Co. was sold to Bank of America.

Ten years ago: A mortar attack by Palestinian militants and airstrikes by Israel provided a grim backdrop as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ended their latest round of peace talks still divided on major issues.

Five years ago: Hungary sealed off its border with Serbia with massive coils of barbed wire and began detaining migrants trying to use the country as a gateway to Western Europe, harsh new measures that left thousands of frustrated asylum-seekers piled up on the Serbian side of the border. Malcolm Turnbull was sworn in as the new prime minister of Australia after his conservative Liberal Party colleagues voted for him to replace Tony Abbott as the nation’s leader.

One year ago: Purdue Pharma, the company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in White Plains, New York, days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments that had sued the company over the toll of opioids. 

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Danny Nucci is 52. Rap DJ Kay Gee is 51. Actor Josh Charles is 49. Singer Ivette (EE’-veht) Sosa (Eden’s Crush) is 44. Actor Tom Hardy is 43. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau
Obituaries

Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau

ROULEAU, Barbara Ann "Babsie ", 62, on September 9, 2020, received her angel wings and went on to dance with her father. A lifelong Lompoc nat…

Donald L. Kraus
Obituaries

Donald L. Kraus

Donald L. Kraus passed away peacefully on 2 August 2020, at the age of 79. Don was born in Johnsburg, Wisconsin to Walter and Mildred Kraus on…

Death-notices

Stacey Jurosky

Stacey Jurosky of Lompoc died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 39. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales
Obituaries

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales

Lompoc native lifelong resident Gilbert Toribio Gonzales, 86, “went to be with the Lord” He peacefully passed at home with his family by his s…

Norma Lou Phillips
Obituaries

Norma Lou Phillips

Norma Lou Phillips passed peacefully at the wonderful age of 85. She was a farmer 's daughter in Iowa where she and her three brothers worked …

Marianne Mitchell
Obituaries

Marianne Mitchell

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Marianne Mitchell, loving mother, grandmother and Sister, passed away at the age of 83 in Lompoc, CA.

Dear Abby: Attention paid to ex-fiancee angers wife for 20 years
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Attention paid to ex-fiancee angers wife for 20 years

DEAR ABBY: My wife of 10 years keeps all kinds of secrets from me. We let her adult daughter, "Maude," move in. Maude is 35 and has one daughter. I recently found out that Maude is pregnant again. I heard they had decided to "surprise me" with the news. (The father is the same guy as before.) I'm tired of being the third wheel, and I think it's time for me to call it quits. What do you think? -- STAY OR GO IN CONNECTICUT

Death-notices

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales, 86, resident of Lompoc, passed away September 2, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Direc…

Leah Kennedy Olsson
Obituaries

Leah Kennedy Olsson

On Sunday August 23, 2020 heaven gained a beautiful angel Leah Kennedy Olsson. She was just 76 years old and died unexpectedly from complicati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News