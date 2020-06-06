Today in History: Patrick Henry died; first drive-in movie theater opens

Today in History: Patrick Henry died; first drive-in movie theater opens

Today is Saturday, June 6, the 158th day of 2020. There are 208 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On June 6, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25 1/2 hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.

On this date:

In 1799, American politician and orator Patrick Henry died at Red Hill Plantation in Virginia.

In 1816, a snowstorm struck the northeastern U.S., heralding what would become known as the "Year Without a Summer."

In 1918, U.S. Marines suffered heavy casualties as they launched their eventually successful counteroffensive against German troops in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood in France.

In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater was opened by Richard Hollingshead in Camden County, New Jersey. (The movie shown was "Wives Beware," starring Adolphe Menjou.)

In 1939, the first Little League game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on "D-Day" as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.

In 1955, the U.S. Post Office introduced regular certified mail service.

In 1966, black activist James Meredith was shot and wounded as he walked along a Mississippi highway to encourage black voter registration.

In 1978, California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 13, a primary ballot initiative calling for major cuts in property taxes.

In 1982, Israeli forces invaded Lebanon to drive Palestine Liberation Organization fighters out of the country. (The Israelis withdrew in June 1985.)

In 1989, burial services were held for Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Washington state Democrat Tom Foley succeeded Jim Wright as House speaker.

In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that people who smoked marijuana because their doctors recommended it to ease pain could be prosecuted for violating federal drug laws.

Ten years ago: The Vatican released a working paper which said the international community was ignoring the plight of Christians in the Middle East, and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the war in Iraq and political instability in Lebanon had forced thousands to flee the region. 

Five years ago: Two convicted murderers escaped from the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York (Richard Matt ended up being shot dead by authorities while David Sweat was recaptured). 

One year ago: After two days of intense criticism, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reversed course and declared that he no longer supported a long-standing congressional ban on the use of federal health money to pay for abortions. 

Today's Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary "U.S." Bonds is 81. Country singer Joe Stampley is 77. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 76. Actor Robert Englund is 73. 

Thought for Today: "A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone." — Paul Valery, French poet and essayist (1871-1945).

