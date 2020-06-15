Today in History: President Roosevelt made the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of emergency

Today in History: President Roosevelt made the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of emergency

{{featured_button_text}}

Today is Monday, June 15, the 167th day of 2020. There are 199 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On June 15, 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.

On this date:

In 1215, England's King John put his seal to Magna Carta ("the Great Charter") at Runnymede.

In 1836, Arkansas became the 25th state.

In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York's East River.

In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.

In 1944, American forces began their successful invasion of Saipan (sy-PAN') during World War II. B-29 Superfortresses carried out their first raids on Japan.

In 1955, the United States and Britain signed a cooperation agreement concerning atomic information for "mutual defence purposes."

In 1969, the variety show "Hee Haw," a fast-paced mixture of country music and comedy skits, debuted on CBS-TV.

In 1991, Mount Pinatubo in the northern Philippines exploded in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing about 800 people.

In 1993, former Texas Gov. John Connally, who was wounded in the gunfire that killed President John F. Kennedy, died in Houston at age 76.

In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the "first lady of song," died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.

In 2003, with a deadline passed for Iraqis to hand in heavy weapons, U.S. forces fanned out across Iraq to seize arms and put down potential foes.

Ten years ago: In his first Oval Office address, President Barack Obama promised that "we will make BP pay for the damage their company has caused," describing the massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico as a "siege" on the shores of America. 

Five years ago: Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush entered the 2016 presidential campaign with a rally and speech at Miami Dade College, joining 10 other Republicans already in the race for the party's nomination. 

One year ago: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris held its first Mass since the devasting April 15th fire that ravaged its roof; the archbishop of Paris wore a hard-hat helmet and only about 30 people were allowed inside.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 39. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 36. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 23. Actress Sterling Jerins is 16.

Thought for Today: "The times are not so bad as they seem; they couldn't be." — John Franklin Carter, American commentator and author (1897-1967).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

John Gabriel Guerra

John Gabriel Guerra, age 44, died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on June 5, 2020. John was born at Lompoc Hospital on August 29, 1975. He w…

Obituaries

Kenneth John Dunlea

Kenneth John Dunlea, 53, resident of Lompoc, died May 31, 2020. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. Starbucklind.com

Ask the Doctors: Hip bursitis can be caused by underuse
Lifestyles

Ask the Doctors: Hip bursitis can be caused by underuse

Dear Doctor: I never had hip problems, but after weeks of quarantine, the outsides of my hips ache and even wake me up when I am asleep. My doctor says it's bursitis, but I thought that's from when you exercise too much. I've hardly even been outside. How did this happen?

Lourdes Marie Battles
Obituaries

Lourdes Marie Battles

Lourdes Marie Battles (nee Houtman) passed away in her home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Lourdes was born May 15, 1952 in New Bedford, MA, the fir…

Obituaries

Cecelia June Harris

  • Updated

Cecelia June Harris, 93, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away June 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News