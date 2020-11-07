Today in History: Shares of Twitter went on sale to the public for the first time in 2013

Today is Saturday, Nov. 7, the 312th day of 2020. There are 54 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Nov. 7, 1967, Carl Stokes was elected the first Black mayor of a major city -- Cleveland, Ohio.
On this date:
In 1917, Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1962, Richard M. Nixon, having lost California’s gubernatorial race, held what he called his “last press conference,” telling reporters, “You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.”
In 1972, President Richard Nixon was re-elected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern.
In 1973, Congress overrode President Richard Nixon’s veto of the War Powers Act, which limits a chief executive’s power to wage war without congressional approval.
In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder won the governor’s race in Virginia, becoming the first elected Black governor in U.S. history; David N. Dinkins was elected New York City’s first Black mayor.
In 2001, the Bush administration targeted Osama bin Laden’s multi-million-dollar financial networks, closing businesses in four states, detaining U.S. suspects and urging allies to help choke off money supplies in 40 nations.
In 2009, in a victory for President Barack Obama, the Democratic-controlled House narrowly passed, 220-215, landmark health care legislation to expand coverage to tens of millions lacking it and place tough new restrictions on the insurance industry.
In 2013, shares of Twitter went on sale to the public for the first time; by the closing bell, the social network was valued at $31 billion.
In 2018, a gunman killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., before apparently taking his own life as officers closed in; the victims included a man who had survived the mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas. After more than a year of blistering attacks from President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out of that post.
Ten years ago: Scientists at the world’s largest atom smasher, the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva, recreated the state of matter shortly after the Big Bang using collisions of lead ions.
Five years ago: The leaders of China and Taiwan met for the first time since the formerly bitter Cold War foes split amid civil war 66 years earlier; Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou hailed the meeting in Singapore as a sign of a new stability in relations.
One year ago: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he would try to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama. (The effort ended in defeat in a Republican primary runoff.)
Today’s Birthdays: Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 90. Actor Barry Newman is 82. Actor Dakin Matthews is 80. Singer Johnny Rivers is 78. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 78. Actor Yunjin Kim is 47. Actor Adam DeVine is 37. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 37. Actor Lucas Neff is 35. Rapper Tinie (TY’-nee) Tempah is 32. Rock singer Lorde is 24.
