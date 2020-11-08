You have permission to edit this article.
Today in History: The Louvre began admitting the public in 1793

Today is Sunday, Nov. 8, the 313th day of 2020. There are 53 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On Nov. 8, 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice. Republicans kept their majorities in the Senate and House.

On this date:

In 1793, the Louvre began admitting the public, even though the French museum had been officially open since August.

In 1861, during the Civil War, the USS San Jacinto intercepted a British mail steamer, the Trent, and detained a pair of Confederate diplomats who were enroute to Europe to seek support for the Southern cause. (Although the Trent Affair strained relations between the United States and Britain, the matter was quietly resolved with the release of the diplomats the following January.)

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln won re-election as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.

In 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the “Beer-Hall Putsch.”

In 1950, during the Korean War, the first jet-plane battle took place as U.S. Air Force Lt. Russell J. Brown shot down a North Korean MiG-15.

In 1960, Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy defeated Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.

In 1966, Edward W. Brooke, R-Mass., became the first Black candidate to be elected to the U.S. Senate by popular vote. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure allowing the merger of the American Football League and the National Football League.

In 2000, a statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Gov. George W. Bush to concede, but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.

In 2017, director Ridley Scott decided to cut Kevin Spacey out of the already-completed movie “All the Money in the World” because of the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey and reshoot his many scenes using Christopher Plummer, just six weeks ahead of the film’s release date.

Ten years ago: On the third and final day of his trip to India, President Barack Obama endorsed the country’s bid to become a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council. 

Five years ago: Myanmar’s ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party lost by a landslide in a general election to the National League for Democracy of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. 

One year ago: Facebook said it was deleting the name of the person who’d been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. 

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Norman Lloyd is 106. Actor Alain Delon is 85. Singer-actor Bonnie Bramlett is 76. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 71. TV personality Mary Hart is 70. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 68. Actor Alfre Woodard is 68. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 66. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 66. 

